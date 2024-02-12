2024 February 12 12:31

Trinidad and Tobago mulls disaster declaration after vessel oil spill

The government of Trinidad and Tobago is considering declaring its first-ever Level 3 disaster declaration in response to a worsening environmental catastrophe caused by an oil spill from a mysterious ship on the eve of the country's renowned Carnival.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley revealed on Sunday that the situation is not yet under control as emergency workers and volunteers scramble to contain the massive spill off Tobago's southwestern coast. The spill, originating from a vessel named The Gulfstream, has affected over 25 miles of coastline, damaging coral reefs and pristine Atlantic beaches.

The incident, which occurred just days before the country's Carnival celebrations—an important source of income for its economy—has raised alarm about the potential impact on the environment, residents' health, and the vital tourism industry.

Farley Augustine, chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, stated that the government may declare a Level 3 disaster for the first time in the nation's history, indicating the need for substantial international support to address the crisis.

The spill, from a ship of unknown origin that capsized off the coast, has prompted concerns about accountability and the need for stricter regulations to prevent future accidents. Trinidad and Tobago has experienced numerous oil spills in the past decade, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive measures to protect its coastal waters and marine ecosystems.

As cleanup efforts continue and investigations into the incident unfold, the nation remains on high alert, grappling with the immediate aftermath of this environmental disaster.