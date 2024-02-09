2024 February 9 17:47

Minister of Maritime and Island Policy of Greece: Greece leads in shipping decarbonization

At the 14th annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum in Athens, Minister of Maritime and Island Policy Christos Stylianidis emphasized Greece's pivotal role in the decarbonization of the shipping industry, a top priority for the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to Naftemporiki.

Stylianidis called upon energy producers, port managers, logistics firms, charterers, engine manufacturers, ship owners, and the scientific community to collaborate in this endeavor. Recognizing the significant capital required to reduce pollution and enhance energy efficiency, he advocated for a blend of public and private funding to be explored further.

Addressing the recent threats against ships in the Red Sea, Stylianidis condemned these acts as violations of international law and the freedom of navigation. He reiterated the Greek government's staunch condemnation of the attacks and its swift actions in response.

Christos Stylianidis is the Minister of Maritime and Island Policy in Greece, dedicated to advancing the nation's maritime interests and ensuring sustainable practices in the shipping industry.