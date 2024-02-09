  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 February 9 17:47

    Minister of Maritime and Island Policy of Greece: Greece leads in shipping decarbonization

    At the 14th annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum in Athens, Minister of Maritime and Island Policy Christos Stylianidis emphasized Greece's pivotal role in the decarbonization of the shipping industry, a top priority for the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to Naftemporiki.

    Stylianidis called upon energy producers, port managers, logistics firms, charterers, engine manufacturers, ship owners, and the scientific community to collaborate in this endeavor. Recognizing the significant capital required to reduce pollution and enhance energy efficiency, he advocated for a blend of public and private funding to be explored further.

    Addressing the recent threats against ships in the Red Sea, Stylianidis condemned these acts as violations of international law and the freedom of navigation. He reiterated the Greek government's staunch condemnation of the attacks and its swift actions in response.

    Christos Stylianidis is the Minister of Maritime and Island Policy in Greece, dedicated to advancing the nation's maritime interests and ensuring sustainable practices in the shipping industry.

Другие новости по темам: decarbonisation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 February 9

18:07 Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners explores large-scale hydrogen production in Oygarden's Energy Park
17:47 Minister of Maritime and Island Policy of Greece: Greece leads in shipping decarbonization
17:24 EET Hydrogen advances toward low carbon hydrogen plant development in Ellesmere
16:59 Panoro Energy delays Equatorial Guinea drilling campaign due to safety concerns
16:23 Minesto's Dragon 12 successfully powers grid in the Faroe Islands
15:58 European Ports Alliance excludes Piraeus due to Cosco owneship
14:41 LDA and Norsepower join forces in shipping large Airbus aircraft components
14:20 Furetank orders another two Vinga vessels
13:50 Seaspan completes ‘Prototype Block’ for Canadian Coast Guard’s future Polar Icebreaker
13:27 Maersk pilots Shanghai as new global gateway for LCL shipments
12:01 Port Houston welcomes new service ZIM Shipping Company’s Gulf Toucan calls
11:37 Maersk becomes first to have climate targets validated by SBTi under the new Maritime Guidance
11:13 LR launches Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre in Athens
10:41 CMA CGM to enhance its MEDCARIBE service
10:00 Sea-Intelligence notes the modest capacity change in Red Sea crisis
09:38 DNV updates standard used for marine operations for offshore wind, subsea cables and oil and gas assets

2024 February 8

18:07 Molgas enters French LNG bunker market
17:34 Restrictions in the Panama Canal could cut 4,000 annual transits
17:12 Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 teu feeder containership newbuilding
16:58 Mabanaft conducts scoping meeting for the construction of its planned ammonia import terminal in Hamburg
16:56 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06, 2024
16:47 RZD expands capacity of the Baikal-Amur Mainline haul to the Strait of Tartary ports
16:16 Wartsila to deliver ammonia fuel system for two EXMAR Medium size gas carriers
15:56 ABP unveils Masterplan for decarbonised growth at the Port of Newport
15:35 Marine insurers continue to support trade in the Red Sea and Black Sea, says IUMI
14:24 Smyril Line has signed contracts for two modern and environmentally friendly RoRo cargo ships
13:54 New zero-emission hydrogen-powered cargo vessel ready for operation on the Rhine
12:41 Stena RoRo takes delivery of E-Flexer RoPax vessel number ten for long charter to Canadian Crown Corporation Marine Atlantic
12:01 Maersk posts revenue of USD 51.1bn in 2023
11:43 NYK Stolt Tankers orders six 38,000 deadweight tonne chemical tankers from Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard
11:21 EST-Floattech delivers Octopus Series Energy Storage Solution to Holland Shipyards Group for SFK Ferry Laboe
10:30 Singapore tightens bunker fuel testing regime
10:09 Viking Line to create green corridor together with Ports of Stockholm and the Port of Turku
09:42 Kobe-Osaka International Port launches world's first demonstration of advanced cargo handling machinery at Hanshin Port Container Terminal
09:21 Iloilo Commercial Port Complex set for modernization

2024 February 7

18:06 HD Hyundai to establish relief fund for shipyard accidents victims
17:30 Konecranes enhances Chiquita's export operations in Guatemala with delivery of three reach stackers
17:16 Bureau Veritas and Ponant collaborate on advancing polar safety research
17:02 Kim Heng and Soiltech Engineering Korea сollaborate for offshore windfarm geotechnical survey works
16:35 DSIC signs orders for up to 14 VLCC newbuildings
16:15 TotalEnergies and Vantage enter into a 75/25 joint venture owning the Tungsten Explorer drillship
15:46 NYK signs long-term charter with JERA for new LNG carrier
15:24 ClassNK awards AiP for ammonia fuel tank for container ships developed by GSC
14:55 NYK takes delivery of Japan’s first LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier
13:52 MAN PrimeServ and C.C. JENSEN sign cooperation agreement
13:24 LR awards AIP to hydrogen fuel-cell ferry for the Estonian State Fleet
12:21 Negotiations on the sale of South Korea's top container shipper HMM break down
11:50 Dorian LPG signs contract for an LPG/ammonia vessel
11:20 The tender process for the modernization of Greek ports attracts a total of 41 investment project submissions
10:41 Shearwater awarded OBN Survey contract by ONGC in India
10:06 Quadrise prepares for MSAR and bioMSAR fuel trials
09:41 Hoegh LNG resolves arbitrations with charterer of PGN FSRU Lampung

2024 February 6

18:07 The Port of Barcelona performed a total of 199 LNG bunkering operations in 2023
17:31 “K” LINE enters into charter contracts with Northern Lights for third liquefied CO2 vessels
17:06 HD Hyundai joins MCFR effort for maritime
16:45 GEFO orders a series of ten 3,850 tdw tankers
16:24 Panama ports container volumes down 2.4% to 8.32 million TEU in 2023
14:22 Valenciaport awards the contract for supplies of railway track devices to operate inside the Port of Sagunto
13:42 Babcock’s LGE business wins LPG and ammonia contracts in China
13:12 Oldendorff Carriers to reduce emissions by outfitting three Norsepower Rotor Sails to a post-Panamax bulk carrier
12:42 Maqta Gateway acquires majority stake in Dubai Technologies
12:16 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index index recorded an increase of 43.53 in January
11:42 Birdon acquires Metal Shark Boats Shipyard
10:42 Samsung Heavy Industries wins KRW 4.6 trillion order for LNG newbuilds
10:11 European GAMMA Project aims to revolutionize international shipping with climate-neutral fuels
09:51 CMA CGM shifts operations from Red Sea to Cape of Good Hope route

2024 February 5

18:06 QatarEnergy announces 10-year condensate supply agreement with Mitsui
17:36 South Korea's oceans ministry announces contract to build and lease four car carriers
17:16 Shell confirms rig contract with Valaris for the drilling of Selene and Pensacola wells
16:44 MSME shipyard in Gujarat builds 25 tonne Bollard Pull Tug for Indian Navy