  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 February 8 11:21

    EST-Floattech delivers Octopus Series Energy Storage Solution to Holland Shipyards Group for SFK Ferry Laboe

    EST-Floattech, a leading provider of maritime energy storage solutions, announces the successful delivery and commissioning of the Octopus Series battery system on the SFK Ferry Laboe, according to the company's release. The ferry was recently successfully delivered to Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel (SFK) by Holland Shipyards Group. 

    It is the 6 th ferry in a series of 7 ferries with which SFK has the ambition to lower its CO2 emissions. The Laboe is equipped with 560 kWh of the Octopus High Energy system. This battery system ensures the energy consumption remains low during the sailing, as the vessel can easily switch between generators and the battery system. 

    The vessel can even sail fully emission-free around the city of Kiel, where it transports commuting pedestrians and cyclists from A to B. The system was integrated by Holland Ship Electric, who decided to collaborate with EST-Floattech on the ferries for SFK. EST- Floattech and Holland Ship Electric have a longstanding partnership with many successful collaborations, of which the Laboe is the latest project. Reducing emissions with the Octopus Series The city of Kiel in Germany is working hard to create an emission-free future. This collaboration reflects a shared vision for a cleaner, more efficient maritime industry, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions thanks to the Octopus Series battery system. 

    The integrated energy management system optimizes the use of stored energy, enabling the ferry to operate more efficiently and reduce fuel consumption, leading to lower emissions and operational costs. This system has batteries with high energy density, ensuring optimal performance and long operational life for the SFK ferry Laboe. 

    EST-Floattech is specialized in developing, delivering, and installing reliable, sustainable, and safe battery systems for maritime and other applications. The in-house-developed Battery Management System software is integrated to assure safe delivery and charging of power. With over 200 projects and vessels over a decade with EST-Floattech batteries globally, the company has demonstrated the feasibility and reliability of the battery technology. EST-Floattech aims to drive positive change in the global transition to cleaner and more efficient energy sources. 

    Holland Shipyards Group is a frontrunner when it comes to sustainable solutions for the maritime industry. More than 25 electric and hybrid ferries have now been delivered and we are putting effort in other innovative, sustainable applications, such as the application of hydrogen, the use of wind energy on vessels and 3D printed vessels.

Другие новости по темам: ferry  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 February 8

17:34 Restrictions in the Panama Canal could cut 4,000 annual transits
17:12 Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 teu feeder containership newbuilding
16:58 Mabanaft conducts scoping meeting for the construction of its planned ammonia import terminal in Hamburg
16:56 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06, 2024
16:47 RZD expands capacity of the Baikal-Amur Mainline haul to the Strait of Tartary ports
16:16 Wartsila to deliver ammonia fuel system for two EXMAR Medium size gas carriers
15:56 ABP unveils Masterplan for decarbonised growth at the Port of Newport
15:35 Marine insurers continue to support trade in the Red Sea and Black Sea, says IUMI
14:24 Smyril Line has signed contracts for two modern and environmentally friendly RoRo cargo ships
13:54 New zero-emission hydrogen-powered cargo vessel ready for operation on the Rhine
12:41 Stena RoRo takes delivery of E-Flexer RoPax vessel number ten for long charter to Canadian Crown Corporation Marine Atlantic
12:01 Maersk posts revenue of USD 51.1bn in 2023
11:43 NYK Stolt Tankers orders six 38,000 deadweight tonne chemical tankers from Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard
11:21 EST-Floattech delivers Octopus Series Energy Storage Solution to Holland Shipyards Group for SFK Ferry Laboe
10:30 Singapore tightens bunker fuel testing regime
10:09 Viking Line to create green corridor together with Ports of Stockholm and the Port of Turku
09:42 Kobe-Osaka International Port launches world's first demonstration of advanced cargo handling machinery at Hanshin Port Container Terminal
09:21 Iloilo Commercial Port Complex set for modernization

2024 February 7

18:06 HD Hyundai to establish relief fund for shipyard accidents victims
17:30 Konecranes enhances Chiquita's export operations in Guatemala with delivery of three reach stackers
17:16 Bureau Veritas and Ponant collaborate on advancing polar safety research
17:02 Kim Heng and Soiltech Engineering Korea сollaborate for offshore windfarm geotechnical survey works
16:35 DSIC signs orders for up to 14 VLCC newbuildings
16:15 TotalEnergies and Vantage enter into a 75/25 joint venture owning the Tungsten Explorer drillship
15:46 NYK signs long-term charter with JERA for new LNG carrier
15:24 ClassNK awards AiP for ammonia fuel tank for container ships developed by GSC
14:55 NYK takes delivery of Japan’s first LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier
13:52 MAN PrimeServ and C.C. JENSEN sign cooperation agreement
13:24 LR awards AIP to hydrogen fuel-cell ferry for the Estonian State Fleet
12:21 Negotiations on the sale of South Korea's top container shipper HMM break down
11:50 Dorian LPG signs contract for an LPG/ammonia vessel
11:20 The tender process for the modernization of Greek ports attracts a total of 41 investment project submissions
10:41 Shearwater awarded OBN Survey contract by ONGC in India
10:06 Quadrise prepares for MSAR and bioMSAR fuel trials
09:41 Hoegh LNG resolves arbitrations with charterer of PGN FSRU Lampung

2024 February 6

18:07 The Port of Barcelona performed a total of 199 LNG bunkering operations in 2023
17:31 “K” LINE enters into charter contracts with Northern Lights for third liquefied CO2 vessels
17:06 HD Hyundai joins MCFR effort for maritime
16:45 GEFO orders a series of ten 3,850 tdw tankers
16:24 Panama ports container volumes down 2.4% to 8.32 million TEU in 2023
14:22 Valenciaport awards the contract for supplies of railway track devices to operate inside the Port of Sagunto
13:42 Babcock’s LGE business wins LPG and ammonia contracts in China
13:12 Oldendorff Carriers to reduce emissions by outfitting three Norsepower Rotor Sails to a post-Panamax bulk carrier
12:42 Maqta Gateway acquires majority stake in Dubai Technologies
12:16 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index index recorded an increase of 43.53 in January
11:42 Birdon acquires Metal Shark Boats Shipyard
10:42 Samsung Heavy Industries wins KRW 4.6 trillion order for LNG newbuilds
10:11 European GAMMA Project aims to revolutionize international shipping with climate-neutral fuels
09:51 CMA CGM shifts operations from Red Sea to Cape of Good Hope route

2024 February 5

18:06 QatarEnergy announces 10-year condensate supply agreement with Mitsui
17:36 South Korea's oceans ministry announces contract to build and lease four car carriers
17:16 Shell confirms rig contract with Valaris for the drilling of Selene and Pensacola wells
16:44 MSME shipyard in Gujarat builds 25 tonne Bollard Pull Tug for Indian Navy
16:23 Cargotec approves a plan to separate Kalmar into a new listed company
15:57 Ulsan Port announces a world first sustainable fuel supply to a very large container ship ANE MAERSK
15:22 Shell joins Renewables for Subsea Power project
14:45 MOL and JX collaborate on cross-border CCS value chain development
12:48 VINCI wins the power connection contract for three berths at HAROPA PORT
11:37 AD Ports extends partnership for bulk and general cargo terminal at Karachi Port
11:12 IMO Secretary-General outlines ambitious agenda for global maritime sector
10:41 WSC, BIMCO and ICS issue joint statement on joint international statement on Red Sea attacks
09:34 Borei-class submarine Knyaz Pozharsky floated out in Severodvinsk

2024 February 4

16:21 Sanmar delivers multi-purpose tug to Turkish port in final week of year
15:07 Seacor announces sale of SEACOR Container Lines to King Ocean
14:16 Van Oord starts land reclamation for new quay in Paldiski South Harbour in Estonia
13:41 Cochin Shipyard bags new international order for construction of hybrid SOVs
12:35 CMA CGM suspends its vessels transit through Red Sea
09:43 COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Morocco) SARL opens in Casablanca

2024 February 3

15:49 China Shipyard output to rise 6.3% to 45 Mln DWTs this year, industry group says
14:07 North Star breaks into European offshore wind market with newbuild ship bound for EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm