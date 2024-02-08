2024 February 8 11:21

EST-Floattech delivers Octopus Series Energy Storage Solution to Holland Shipyards Group for SFK Ferry Laboe

EST-Floattech, a leading provider of maritime energy storage solutions, announces the successful delivery and commissioning of the Octopus Series battery system on the SFK Ferry Laboe, according to the company's release. The ferry was recently successfully delivered to Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel (SFK) by Holland Shipyards Group.

It is the 6 th ferry in a series of 7 ferries with which SFK has the ambition to lower its CO2 emissions. The Laboe is equipped with 560 kWh of the Octopus High Energy system. This battery system ensures the energy consumption remains low during the sailing, as the vessel can easily switch between generators and the battery system.

The vessel can even sail fully emission-free around the city of Kiel, where it transports commuting pedestrians and cyclists from A to B. The system was integrated by Holland Ship Electric, who decided to collaborate with EST-Floattech on the ferries for SFK. EST- Floattech and Holland Ship Electric have a longstanding partnership with many successful collaborations, of which the Laboe is the latest project. Reducing emissions with the Octopus Series The city of Kiel in Germany is working hard to create an emission-free future. This collaboration reflects a shared vision for a cleaner, more efficient maritime industry, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions thanks to the Octopus Series battery system.

The integrated energy management system optimizes the use of stored energy, enabling the ferry to operate more efficiently and reduce fuel consumption, leading to lower emissions and operational costs. This system has batteries with high energy density, ensuring optimal performance and long operational life for the SFK ferry Laboe.

EST-Floattech is specialized in developing, delivering, and installing reliable, sustainable, and safe battery systems for maritime and other applications. The in-house-developed Battery Management System software is integrated to assure safe delivery and charging of power. With over 200 projects and vessels over a decade with EST-Floattech batteries globally, the company has demonstrated the feasibility and reliability of the battery technology. EST-Floattech aims to drive positive change in the global transition to cleaner and more efficient energy sources.

Holland Shipyards Group is a frontrunner when it comes to sustainable solutions for the maritime industry. More than 25 electric and hybrid ferries have now been delivered and we are putting effort in other innovative, sustainable applications, such as the application of hydrogen, the use of wind energy on vessels and 3D printed vessels.