2024 February 8 09:42

Kobe-Osaka International Port launches world's first demonstration of advanced cargo handling machinery at Hanshin Port Container Terminal

Kobe-Osaka International Port Corporation announced the commencement of a Demonstration Project for Advanced Cargo Handling Machinery at the Hanshin Port, commissioned by The Kinki Regional Development Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, according to MOL's release.

This project aims to showcase hydrogen-fueled cargo handling machinery, specifically converting a rubber tired gantry (RTG) crane's diesel engine generator to a hydrogen engine generator.

The demonstration will take place at Kobe International Container Terminal (KICT), operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), in collaboration with industry partners such as Shosen Koun Co., Ltd., Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., iLabo Co., Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, and Universal Energy Research Institutes, Inc.

This project represents a pioneering effort to develop technologies for cargo handling machinery using hydrogen as an energy source. The participating companies are committed to advancing the conversion of cargo handling machinery to hydrogen fuel and electrification, aiming to realize a CNP at the Port of Hanshin.