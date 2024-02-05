2024 February 5 11:12

IMO Secretary-General outlines ambitious agenda for global maritime sector

In a press conference at IMO Headquarters in London, Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez unveiled the organization's strategic priorities for the next four years.

Focused on ensuring safer, more secure, and environmentally friendly shipping, the agenda includes regulating international shipping, supporting Member States (particularly Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries), enhancing public awareness and image, and fostering relations with stakeholders.

Dominguez emphasized the need for diversity, inclusivity, and transparency within the IMO.

Addressing challenges, he condemned Red Sea attacks on international shipping, called for de-escalation, and highlighted ongoing efforts to decarbonize shipping by 2050, including discussions on mid-term measures in March 2024. The IMO aims for transparency through livestreaming meetings and promoting gender representation.