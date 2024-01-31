2024 January 31 11:42

Shipping operations at Chinese ports have been temporarily halted due to dense fog

Intense fog has led to the suspension of ship operations in the Qiongzhou Strait, situated off the coast of China's Guangdong province. Multiple cities, including Shanghai, have issued warning advisories, as reported by Chinese state media on Wednesday.

Beginning late Tuesday, several ports halted traffic flow, and the resumption of navigation will be determined based on improving sea visibility, according to state broadcaster CCTV news.

Port cities in the southwestern region of Guangxi, such as Beihai and Fangchenggang, issued orange warning signals, anticipating dense fog lasting up to the next 12 hours, with visibility in some areas dropping below 200 meters (656 feet), as per CCTV. The Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory raised its heavy fog warning signal to orange early Wednesday, indicating visibility less than 200 meters in most areas of the city for the next several hours, according to the city government's WeChat social media account.

China utilizes a three-tier color-coded warning system for thick fog, with red being the most severe, followed by orange and yellow.