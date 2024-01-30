2024 January 30 11:47

ABB and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings expand long-term partnership

ABB and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings have signed a partnership agreement to increase safety and efficiency and to reduce emissions of the NCL fleet equipped with Azipod propulsion system, according to the company's release.



The agreement solidifies the strong partnership between the companies, paving the way to forward-looking collaboration in decarbonization and digitalization



The collaboration includes a comprehensive 10-year fleet service agreement for Azipod propulsion, modernization of the propulsion control system of 11 vessels, and installation of shore connection technology on board four vessels



ABB and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have signed a long-term partnership agreement to accelerate the decarbonization and digitalization of the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) fleet. Targeting increased safety and efficiency, the agreement covers 14 existing ships and a further four vessels due for delivery from 2025 to 2028.

The first phase of the partnership includes a 10-year Azipod propulsion service agreement for the fleet, providing efficient preventive maintenance to support safety and maximize vessel availability as well as fast turnaround for planned Azipod propulsion maintenance. In addition, ABB will supply modernization of the propulsion control system for 11 vessels, and shore connection installations on board four ships. With these planned installations the entire NCL fleet can connect to shoreside power supply for emissions-free operations while in port.



Based in the United States, NCLH operates vessels under three wholly owned subsidiaries: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, all of which incorporate and utilize ABB technologies.

From its creation three decades ago to its leading position in shipping today, Azipod propulsion has revolutionized marine transport by delivering unparalleled gains for performance, efficiency, sustainability and reliability. The gearless, steerable propulsion system, with the electric drive motor in a pod outside the ship’s hull, can rotate 360 degrees to increase vessel maneuverability and efficiency, while cutting fuel consumption by up to 20 percent compared to conventional shaftline systems. Since the first installation on a cruise ship over 25 years ago, Azipod® technology has saved more than one million tons of fuel in the cruise segment alone.



