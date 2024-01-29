2024 January 29 11:24

Navig8 takes delivery of the first of six Eco-friendly newbuild MR IMO 2 vessels

The Navig8 Excel entered Navig8 ownership, the first of six newbuild MR vessels due for delivery by 2025 from New Times Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

All six vessels are installed with an air lubrication system (ALS) from Marine Technology Solutions, and an exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) to remove sulphur, otherwise known as a scrubber.

ALS technology employs a continuous stream of air bubbles to reduce friction and drag between the vessel and the water. During recent sea trials of the Navig8 Excel, the ALS system resulted in proven efficiencies in fuel consumption and a power gain of 6.89% MT/day. Meanwhile, the model of EGCS fitted on the MRs has been certified to reduce sulphur emissions to below 0.1%.

Furthermore, Navig8 employs the Shipwatch platform to oversee the performance of its ships and actively contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions through enhanced operational efficiency. All vessels will integrate a CII monitoring system directly connected to the Shipwatch platform.

The vessels will join the Navig8 Gamma8 Pool and will be technically managed by Suntech Maritime.



