2024 January 24 17:40

ABB to acquire weather routing business to expand marine software portfolio

ABB has entered into an agreement to acquire the shipping business of DTN Europe BV and DTN Philippines Inc. (hereinafter DTN Shipping), expanding the company’s offering in maritime software, according to the company's release. This will establish ABB as one of the market leaders in ship route optimization. The acquisition of the DTN Shipping portfolio covers vessel routing software, including analytics, reporting, and modelling applications. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions as well as completion of applicable works councils’ consultation procedures. It is expected to close during Q2 2024.

The acquisition comes at a time when real-time weather routing analytics play an increasingly important role in helping vessels optimize voyage efficiency and safety. Complementing ABB’s existing digital offering, the DTN Shipping business brings market-leading application programming interfaces (API) to ABB and expands the number of vessels connected to ABB networks to over 5,000. ABB and DTN Shipping will work together to ensure continuous customer service and the seamless integration of approximately 85 employees, most of whom are located in the Netherlands and Philippines, into ABB.

Current customers of DTN Shipping will benefit from ABB’s expertise in electric, automated and digital marine solutions, securing more opportunities to gain efficiencies, save fuel and cut emissions.



DTN is a global, data, analytics and technology company. Its proprietary solutions and expertise deliver trusted operational intelligence for organizations with complex supply chains worldwide. Access to the unparalleled, cloud-based data, applications and insights that DTN offers help businesses prosper, improving service delivery and the movement of goods for many critical sectors of the global economy. DTN is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and Utrecht, Netherlands and operates or has investments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region with support from more than 1,200 employees worldwide.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered, and operated. Building on more than 140 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.