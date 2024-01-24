2024 January 24 15:46

GE and IHI sign MoU to develop gas turbines that can operate on 100% ammonia

GE Gas Power announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IHI Corporation (IHI), a leading heavy industry manufacturer based in Japan to jointly develop ammonia combustion technologies for heavy duty gas turbines to generate electricity with reduced or near zero CO₂ emissions. The collaboration aligns with the companies’ commitment to support the global transition towards a lower-carbon future in the power generation sector.

The MoU marks a significant milestone following the announcement in June 2021 of the first MoU between GE and IHI to carry out an economic assessment for the use of ammonia as a carbon-free fuel for both existing and new gas turbines. As part of the MoU, both parties will further define a technology roadmap to develop gas turbine technologies by 2030 that will enable GE’s 6F.03, 7F and 9F gas turbines to fire up to 100% ammonia in a safe and commercially competitive manner, with potential implementation across additional gas turbines in the future.

GE has been present in Asia for over a century, where GE Gas Power operates in more than 22 countries with an employee base of over 4000+ employees. GE has been present in Japan since 1886, when the company first delivered generators to government printing factories. In the power sector, GE is committed to supporting the country’s goals of becoming a carbon neutral society by 2050 through a more diversified energy mix with larger shares for renewable energy, higher efficiency for thermal generation to replace aging and less efficient power plants, and expanding the role of ammonia and hydrogen as a fuel for gas turbines while adding CCUS technologies as a pathway to enabling decarbonization in future. Today, GE’s fleet represents close to 50% of gas-powered capacity in the country.



IHI is a preeminent Japanese integrated heavy industry group that originated with the establishment of the nation’s first modern shipyard in 1853. It leveraged its shipbuilding technology to expand into onshore machinery, bridge, plant, aero-engine, and other manufacturing fields. IHI has provided an array of solutions in recent years. These are principally in the Resource, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense business segments. In power generation, the company manufactures boilers and gas turbines for thermal power plants. It is developing technology for ammonia co-firing and 100% firing and is constructing carbon-free fuel ammonia supply chain to help decarbonize the economy.