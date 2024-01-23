2024 January 23 13:31

Hapag-Lloyd to acquire UK based ATL Haulage Contractors

Hapag-Lloyd signed an agreement under which it acquired 100 percent of the share capital of UK based ATL Haulage Contractors Ltd (ATL).

Established in 2008 as a private company, ATL today has a fleet of 120 owned modern trucks and a network of over 100 additional trucks from dedicated subcontractors. The entire owned truck fleet has an average age of under 2 years and a minimum emissions standard of Euro 6. Additionally, the company has over 250 skeletal, sliding, genset and multi-function trailers.

ATL has a proven market expertise and is a trusted logistics partner in the UK Inland market with a broad digital expertise in their field. ATL will remain an independent company and brand and will continue to be run by the existing management team serving all its customers in line with their existing contractual agreements.