2024 January 11 15:32

Tanker vessel boarded in the waters near Oman

The British organization UKMTO has on Thursday received information about a ship that has been boarded in the Gulf of Oman by a number of people.

A tanker ship was reportedly boarded in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has received information that the ship has been boarded by a number of people just over 90 kilometers from the port city of Sohar in Oman.

According to Tanker Trackers, the incident concerns the ship St Nikolas, formerly known as Suez Rajan, the company writes in a post on X.

It is not known who boarded the ship, but the individuals are reportedly wearing ”black military-style uniforms with black masks,” according to the UKMTO.

UKMTO reports that it is currently unable to make contact with the vessel.

It is not clear what type of ship is involved.

The ship was located at the entrance to the Persian Gulf.

In recent weeks, there have been attacks on shipping elsewhere in the region.

This has happened at the entrance and exit of the Red Sea, where Houthi rebels in Yemen have attacked large cargo ships with rockets and in some cases have boarded vessels.

This has caused Danish shipping company Maersk, among others, to redirect its ships after being attacked.

Instead of going through the Suez Canal in Egypt, Maersk ships are being sent on a longer detour via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.