Evergreen was the most reliable top-13 carrier in November 2023

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 148 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including November 2023. As the report itself is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, this press release will only cover the global highlights from the full report.

Global schedule reliability recorded the first proper M/M decline in November 2023, of -2.5 percentage points to 61.9%, bringing the score in line with that of March 2023. On a Y/Y level however, schedule reliability was 5.4 percentage points higher. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals continues to creep up, increasing by 0.10 days M/M to 5.02 days. With the M/M decrease, the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals is now on a similar trajectory to the same time-period in 2020.

With 70.0% schedule reliability in November 2023, Evergreen was the most reliable top-13 carrier, followed by Wan Hai with 68.1%. Including Wan Hai, 6 carriers had schedule reliability of 60%-70%, while the remaining 6 carriers had schedule reliability of 50%-60%. ZIM was the least reliable carrier with schedule reliability of 52.3%. 6 of the top-13 carriers recorded a M/M increase in November 2023, with Evergreen recording the largest increase of 5.7 percentage points. 5 of the 13 carriers recorded double-digit Y/Y improvements, with Evergreen recording the largest improvement of 17.4 percentage points.