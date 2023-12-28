2023 December 28 17:28

Zinus powers zero-emissions Ro-Pax ferry

Zinus has won a contract to supply its Autonomous Charging Solution to the world’s first zero-emissions, lightweight Ro-Pax ferry. This groundbreaking vessel is set to revolutionize maritime operations, offering a glimpse into a greener and more sustainable future for the entire industry, according to the company's release.

This ambitious endeavour is led by Incat Tasmania, and commissioned by their South American customer, Buquebús. The ferry will operate between Argentina and Uruguay, providing efficient and eco-friendly transportation services to as many as 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles.

Zinus will be supplying their innovative Autonomous Charging Solution, which includes the SWC200 Onboard Unit and ZPP800 Charging Tower Solution. This technology will allow the vessel to connect seamlessly to the shore and charge its batteries efficiently.

What sets this project apart is the sheer scale and innovation involved. The fully electric ferry has a length of 130 meters, making it the largest vessel of its kind. The battery modules and energy storage system on board are four times larger than those on any other electric or hybrid ship currently in operation. Zinus’s Autonomous Charging Solution is designed and ready to handle the increased demand, with double the current output compared to their previous systems. The output capacity for this project’s solution is an impressive 16000A DC / 8000A AC, ensuring efficient and rapid charging.

With Zinus’s charging solution, the Ro-Pax ferry will operate with zero emissions, making it a flagship example of what sustainable maritime transportation can be. Zinus is honored to be part of this groundbreaking initiative and remains committed to delivering innovative, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions for an electrified world and a more sustainable future.



Zinus AS is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable management systems and autonomous shore power solutions for the maritime industry.