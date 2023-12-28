  • Home
  • News
  • Half of Red Sea сontainership fleet avoids route after attacks
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 28 16:57

    Half of Red Sea сontainership fleet avoids route after attacks

    Half of the container-ship fleet that regularly transits the Red Sea and Suez Canal is avoiding the route now because of the threat of attacks, according to Bloomberg.

    The tally compiled by Flexport Inc. shows 299 vessels with a combined capacity to carry 4.3 million containers have either changed course or plan to. That’s about double the number from a week ago and equates to about 18% of global capacity.

    The diverted journeys around Africa can take as much as 25% longer than using the Suez Canal shortcut between Asia and Europe, according to Flexport. Those trips are more costly and may lead to higher prices for consumers on everything from sneakers to food to oil if the longer journeys persist.

    The attacks in the Red Sea are being carried out by Yemen-based Houthis, who say they’re targeting ships linked to Israel in support of the Palestinians. But ships without direct links to Israel also have been targeted, and as the escalation of the war threatens global trade, a US-led task force is trying to bolster security on the key waterway.

    Some ships are trying to broadcast their neutrality as they continue using the route. Three vessels — two container ships and an oil tanker — are currently traversing the waterway and signaling they had no contact with Israel, according to TankerTrackers.com Inc. and ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. All three previously called at Russia.

    The trend in Flexport’s numbers mirrors a separate count by Swiss freight-forwarder Kuehne + Nagel International AG that, as of Wednesday, showed 364 vessels with capacity for 5 million, 20-foot-container units being rerouted around Africa. That compares with 314 vessels on Dec. 22.

    The figures show the scale of the mounting maritime disruption after Houthis launched more than 100 attacks on commercial ships in the past month. The MSC United VIII container ship was targeted Tuesday while en route to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.

    Fifteen container vessels — 10 of them operated by A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S — have either stayed on course or recently abandoned diversion plans in order to cross into the Red Sea toward Suez, according to Flexport’s analysis of Alphaliner data as of Wednesday.

    Maersk, the world’s No. 2 container line, said it’s preparing to resume Red Sea transits “as soon as operationally possible.” Hapag-Lloyd AG said it will keep its vessels away from the area even after the launch of a US-led task force to protect the key trade route from militant attacks.

    According to Clarksons Research data released Thursday, arrivals into the Gulf of Aden declined 40% between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26, compared with the average for the first half of the month.

    Container ship arrivals were down 87%, gas tankers about 30% and car carriers about 25%.

    It’s a similar picture for Suez Canal transits, which were down about 45% between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26 for vessels heading south, according to Clarksons.

    The diversions around the southern tip of Africa are stretching shipping capacity and boosting freight rates. Between the Suez diversions and a drought that’s limiting maritime traffic through the Panama Canal, the worst-case scenario is a 20% reduction in global capacity, Flexport said.

    Bloomberg Economics says although the US and its partners have successfully intercepted a large share of these attacks, such a defensive strategy is expensive and the risks are still sending shipping insurance higher.

    “While the US-led coalition might appear successful militarily, it might not be sufficient for major shipping companies to resume Red Sea transits,” said Gerard DiPippo, senior geo-economic analyst with Bloomberg Economics. “The longer the Houthi attacks continue, the more pressure the US will face to go on the offensive, which risks regional escalation.”

    For companies that have cargo on detouring ships, the clamber to track new arrival times is underway.

    “That’s happening en masse on every ship that got diverted,” Flexport founder and CEO Ryan Petersen said in an interview with Bloomberg TV last week. “Teams are working overtime right now to try to keep up with this.”

Другие новости по темам: accident, Suez Canal  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 28

18:07 EIG to acquire Ocyan for US$390 mln
17:28 Zinus powers zero-emissions Ro-Pax ferry
16:57 Half of Red Sea сontainership fleet avoids route after attacks
16:15 CMES and CMI signed four ship ordering agreements with a value of US$160 mln
15:37 Maersk schedules dozens of vessels to travel via Suez Canal
15:14 Estonia launches a call for tender to build a next-gen hydrogen ferry
13:37 GULFNAV acquires 100% of Gulf Navigation Polimar
13:13 45 yards included in the renewed EU list of ship recycling facilities
12:23 Petronet LNG to set up LNG Terminal at Gopalpur Ports
11:48 QatarEnergy announces five-year crude supply agreement with Shell
10:51 HD Hyundai Heavy finishes basic design for next-generation destroyer
10:39 China to retain lead in global shipbuilding in 2024

2023 December 27

18:00 Crowley’s all-electric tug starts sea trials
17:45 “K” Line Wind Service obtains ISO 9001:2015 certification
17:21 AD Ports Group and RSPA sign definitive concession agreement to develop and operate multipurpose terminal in Safaga Port
16:26 Delta, NNPCL, UTM Offshore sign agreement to develop floating LNG
15:56 Nihon Shipyard signs MOU with Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corporation on the collaborative study for ocean-going LCO2 carriers
15:25 Maersk signs MoU with City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical on development of green methanol bunkering infrastructure in Yokohama
14:43 NYK conducts long-term trial use for full-scale introduction of biofuels
14:23 North Sea Port becomes second Pipelink shareholder for international pipeline projects
13:44 Seatrium delivers FPSO for Woodside’s Sangomar project
11:42 CMA CGM plans gradual increase in use of Suez Canal
11:15 Fincantieri signs a contract for the acquisition of Remazel Engineering
10:41 Abu Dhabi Maritime announces the official launch of Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi
09:51 MSC issues statement on MSC UNITED VIII incident in Red Sea

2023 December 26

18:06 Huanggang signs orders for 84 smart ships
17:15 CIP and Mexican authorities to collaborate on green hydrogen and maritime fuels project
16:57 H-Line orders second 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier
16:25 Jinling Weihai delivers car carrier CMA CGM Indianapolis to Eastern Pacific Shipping
15:49 Hapag-Lloyd to decide on Wednesday about Red Sea routes
15:24 SHI, Hanwha Ocean unlikely to hit their annual order targets by end of Dec
14:53 Samsung Heavy wins 310.8 bln-won order for 2 ammonia carriers
14:30 Damen embraces innovation with Zeabuz’s tech for autonomous sailing
13:54 Two explosions occur around 5 miles from the vessel in an area of the Red Sea 50 miles from the port of Hodeidah
13:25 Spanish ferry operator Balearia buys the LNG dual-fuel ferry Rusadir
12:57 Korean Register approves HMM’s methanol dual-fuel retrofit containership design
11:42 China Classification Society issues the “2023 Low-carbon Development Outlook for Shipping”
11:23 NYK Group's Hokuyo Kaiun receives ISO certification for crew transfer vessel for offshore wind industry
10:55 Singapore сrosses record three billion gross tonnage in annual vessel arrival tonnage

2023 December 25

18:06 Hamriyah, Deira ports log $3.3bn in customs declarations
17:59 A flag-hoisting ceremony is held on three warships: Admiral Golovko, Naro-Fominsk and Lev Chernavin
17:22 World's largest dual-fuel powered trailing suction dredger enters water
16:57 China's first domestically made large cruise ship starts trial voyage
15:42 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
15:16 Iranian private companies ink deals worth $180m to invest in Imam Khomeini Port
15:06 Russian Gov’t extends ferrous waste / scrap export quota
14:50 Russian Pacific Navy’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov takes part in ASW drills in the Sea of Japan
14:39 Yemen's Houthis claim US missile nearly hit tanker from Russia in Red Sea
14:13 “Mawani” signs 4 contracts to provide marine services in 8 ports
13:52 SOHAR Port and Freezone signs three key agreements
13:24 Maersk prepares to resume voyages through Red Sea
12:07 Cadeler and Eneti join forces
11:14 Euronav to acquire CMB.TECH
09:41 Maersk loses containers overboard in North Sea

2023 December 24

15:53 Austal USA receives EMS contract award from U.S. Navy
14:17 CPLP announces closing of transaction to acquire 11 newbuild LNG carriers pursuant to umbrella agreement
12:11 OSG awarded federal grant to develop captured carbon terminal at Port Tampa Bay
10:15 Seatrium delivers its first FSRU project to NFE

2023 December 23

15:16 Overseas Shipholding Group installs satellite internet service on entire fleet
13:27 SolarDuck secures 15 million euro funding for the further development of offshore floating solar power
12:03 Australia: Gebrüder Weiss opens a third location
11:46 Red Sea attacks straining global supply chains and adding upward pressure on war insurance premiums - DBRS Morningstar
10:07 Technomar Shipping pioneers digital reporting: SERTICA Vessel Reporting System goes live on 96 ships

2023 December 22

18:06 Vitaly Savelyev: Russia's icebreaker fleet includes 41 vessels with a total power of nearly 700 MW
18:00 Vitol consolidates shipping activities into Singaporean company Vitol International Shipping
17:34 Southampton earns more than £1 billion in record cruise year
17:16 Overseas Shipholding Group awarded federal grant to develop captured carbon terminal at Port Tampa Bay
16:48 COSCO SHIPPING delivers the first consignment of goods for the Midea new plant construction project to the terminal in Rio Brazil
16:37 Merry Chistmas and Happy New Year wishes from IAA PortNews for 2024
16:20 Capital Product Partners seals $3.1 billion acquisition of 11 LNG carriers amid strategic transformation