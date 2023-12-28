2023 December 28 15:14

Estonia launches a call for tender to build a next-gen hydrogen ferry

Estonia State Fleet announced a call for tender to build a next-generation hydrogen ferry that would serve the Virtsu-Kuivastu route, according to HFN News.

The emissions-free battery hydrogen-powered ferry will be unique in the region.

Once built, the new hydrogen ferry will be a one-of-a-kind ship to the area due to it running entirely on hydrogen fuel and shore-supplied electricity. The ferry will operate without making vibrations or noise. It will be capable of accommodating slightly more than 1,000 lane meters for cars and can carry as many as 700 passengers.

According to the Project Manager of the new ferry, Valentin Bratkov, the newbuild can sail between ports in fully autonomous mode with crew on board. This will be possible as the ferry will be equipped with autonomous onboard operations and remote-control readiness as well as onboard back-up and situational awareness.

The hydrogen ferry can operate in Estonia’s harsh winter conditions.

In partnership with Deltamarin Ltd., a conceptual ferry design and feasibility study was developed in the preliminary phase of the construction project. This was done to verify which of the ferry’s characteristics and capabilities would be most suitable for Estonian routes over the long term.



Once operational, the hydrogen-powered ferry will cross between the Estonia main islands. The plan is for the hydrogen ferry to begin operation in October 2026.