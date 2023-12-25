2023 December 25 11:14

Euronav to acquire CMB.TECH

Euronav NV and CMB NV, its controlling shareholder, announced that they entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the shares in CMB.TECH NV for a purchase price of USD 1.150 billion in cash, according to the company's release.

CMB.TECH is a diversified cleantech maritime group. CMB.TECH builds, owns, operates and designs large marine and industrial applications that run on dual-fuel diesel-hydrogen and diesel-ammonia engines and monofuel hydrogen engines. CMB.TECH offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel that it either produces or sources from external produces to its customers. CMB.TECH is active throughout the full hydrogen value chain through four different divisions: Marine, Technology & Development, H2 infra, and Industry. The value creation of the new strategy is driven by CMB.TECH’s “future-proof” (or low carbon emitting) fleet of 106 low- carbon vessels, of which 46 are under construction.

The Transaction fits into the company’s renewed strategy of diversification, decarbonization and accelerated optimization of the company’s current crude oil tanker fleet.

Euronav’s older tanker tonnage provides excellent opportunities to recycle capital over time into more future- proof, attractive and diversified end-markets and contract types. In addition, Euronav’s current customer portfolio is located at the centre of the energy transition and looking for low-carbon tanker shipping services.

The Transaction falls within the scope of the related parties transactions procedure under Belgian law. It has been approved by the Euronav Supervisory Board on the advice of the Committee of independent directors, which appointed Degroof Petercam Corporate Finance as independent financial expert to provide a fairness opinion on the valuation of the Transaction.

CMB.TECH CMB.TECH operates through four different divisions. The largest division of CMB.TECH is the marine division. It builds, owns, operates and designs a wide range of low and zero-carbon ships powered by dual-fuel diesel-hydrogen and diesel-ammonia and monofuel hydrogen engines: offshore wind support vessels, dry bulk vessels, container vessels, chemical tankers, and others (tugboats and ferries). The integration of the drivetrain, the storage and the bunkering of hydrogen and ammonia, is implemented with a diverse and experienced in- house engineering team in partnership with Original Equipment Manufacturers and shipyards. CMB.TECH’s H2 infra division offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to its customers, either through its own production or by sourcing it from third party producers. Within H2 infra, the necessary technology and infrastructure is designed, developed and operated to produce and distribute green hydrogen and ammonia. The H2 infra division acts as a flywheel for both the Marine and Industry division – supporting that the green hydrogen and green ammonia value chain is a distinct part of a financially sustainable solution for the energy transition. A particular focus on hydrogen and ammonia production and storage completes the entire value chain to deliver the clean fuels of the future. CMB.TECH’s Industry division develops hydrogen powered heavy-duty industrial applications.

Transaction details On 22 December 2023, the Company entered into a share purchase agreement with CMB to acquire 100% of the shares in CMB.TECH, for a total purchase price of USD 1.150 billion in cash. The purchase price will be financed from the cash proceeds of the sale of part of the VLCC fleet to Frontline (which was announced on 9 October 2023). The transaction includes USD 2.496 billion roll-over debt (bank, leasing and shipyard liabilities). This includes both net existing financial debt of USD 510 million and total nominal outstanding capital commitments of USD 1.986 billion. Of those outstanding capital commitments that will be paid over the coming 3 years, USD 1.625 billion has been secured and will be rolled over.

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav’s owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 31 VLCCs (with a further three under construction), 22 Suezmaxes (with a further four under construction) and 2 FSO vessels.

CMB (Compagnie Maritime Belge) is a diversified shipping and cleantech group based in Antwerp, Belgium. CMB owns and operates 150 vessels in dry bulk (Bocimar), containers (Delphis), chemicals (Bochem) and offshore wind (Windcat). CMB is also active in cleantech (CMB.TECH) and real estate (MCA Facilities, Maritime Campus Antwerp). CMB has offices in Japan, Namibia, Singapore, China, Germany, UK and The Netherlands.