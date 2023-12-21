2023 December 21 11:05

Asia Break Bulk and CSL Shipping sign strategic partnership

COLI Group’s subsidiary Asia Break Bulk (Singapore) has entered a Strategic Partnership with CSL Shipping (China), according to the company's release.

CSL & ABB will work closely together to market CSL’s multipurpose carrier ‘Jian Yang Hua Qing’.

The vessel has 2 x 250 mt cranes for loading breakbulk, heavy lift and project cargo and is active for both companies as of now.

This partnership will expand our footprint in the MPP market.

MPP operator Asia Break Bulk and Shanghai-based CSL will jointly operate the vessel, enabling both companies to gain additional market coverage in the MPP segment and expand their availability for their global clientele.

COLI Schiffahrt&Transport (est. 1974) is a German logistics solutions provider focusing on breakbulk, project and Heavy Lift cargoes. In addition to its HQ in Hamburg, the COLI Group has offices in Bremen, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Istanbul, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Guyana, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. COLI offers a global presence through their extensive Network.