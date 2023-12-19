2023 December 19 15:44

ENABL ensures improved lift for one of the world's largest onshore cranes

ENABL, that offers a wide range of production and site solutions for the wind turbine industry, has just installed the system called Tagline Master 43kN on Mammoet's PTC210-DS ring crane, according to the company's release.

The Dutch company, Mammoet - the world's largest specialist transport and heavy lifting company - offers solutions for lifting, transport, installation and decommissioning of projects ranging from large heavy units to smaller structures. The ring crane, which is one of the world's largest onshore cranes, is currently located at Mammoet's European headquarters in Schiedam.

The Tagline Master System securely attaches to the ring crane, eliminating the need for dependence on the surroundings and allowing the taglines to seamlessly follow the movements of the ring crane. This advancement leads to significantly improved and better-controlled lifting operations, reduced downtime, lower costs with only one operator compared to a bigger team, and enhanced safety – even at high wind speeds.

In the fall of 2023, Mammoet is supporting Cadeler’s jack-up vessels Wind Orca and Wind Osprey, preparing them to install next-generation offshore wind turbines by mounting a high-capacity leg crane in a unique cooperation with GustoMSC. Mammoet’s ring crane will be used for the removal of the current cranes onboard the vessels and to install the new leg cranes.



ENABL and Mammoet have been cooperating for some time regarding ENABL’s Tagline Master System. ENABL provided system specifications, discussing the ideal placement on the ring crane considering our expertise in the wind industry.

Mammoet designed and produced the interface for the placement of the Tagline Master System. ENABL’s technicians and supervisors handled the commissioning and operator training, including theoretical and practical training.

Mammoet was provided with a Tagline Master System for rental, allowing them to test the system on the ring crane before making an investment.



ENABL, headquartered in Hedensted, designs, builds and services production solutions for the wind turbine industry. The company is part of the Eltronic Group, which is a knowledge and technology company that, since its foundation in 2000, has specialized in the manufacturing industry, the wind industry and the development of production technology for e.g. the maritime industry, the manufacturing industry and the wind industry.