2023 December 19 18:03

Indonesia's PERTAMINA and Japan's JOGMEC agree to collaborate on measuring and quantifying methane emissions

PT PERTAMINA (Persero) - the Indonesian Energy Company and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) announce a collaboration agreement aimed at advancing collaboration on methane emission measurement and quantification at natural gas production facilities in Indonesia, according to the company's release.

Based on this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both parties will work closely to formulate a project for methane emission measurement and to calculate carbon intensity (CI) from upstream operations to establish the methane emission management system. The initial implementation will be at PERTAMINA's upstream areas, which are Donggi Matindok and Joint Operating Body Tomori (JOB Tomori) in Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.

This strategic collaboration, formalized during the ASEAN – Japan Economic Co-Creation Forum following discussion at ASEAN Methane Leadership Program which is joined by both parties, signifies the commitment of both entities to address the pressing issue of methane emissions in the energy sector.



Pertamina is committed to supporting the Net Zero Emission 2060 target by continuously promoting programs that directly impact the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achievement.