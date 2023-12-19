2023 December 19 12:11

Incat Crowther and Astilleros Armon сollaborate on design and delivery of European-built High-Speed Ro-Pax ferries

Earlier this year, Incat Crowther’s CEO Brett Crowther spoke to International Cruise and Ferry Review about Incat Crowther’s capability to design and deliver large, high-speed ro-pax ferries for operators in Europe. Incat Crowther and Spanish shipbuilder Astilleros Armon worked together to deliver two 123-metre ro-pax fast ferries for Balearia, according to the company's release.

The second of the two ferries, Margarita Salas, was launched on 14th December 2023, while Eleanor Roosevelt has been in operation since mid-2021. Each vessel has been designed with an elevated customer experience in mind, with the vessels boasting the latest technology including a QR-code accommodation system. Margarita Salas and Eleanor Roosevelt are also operationally efficient, fitted with dual-fuel LNG engines that ensure each vessel is capable of being powered by renewable fuels such as 100% biomethane and green hydrogen mixtures.

The delivery of Margarita Salas and Eleanor Roosevelt, both designed and built in less than 24-months, showcases the capability of Incat Crowther and Astilleros Armon to design and deliver large ro-pax fast ferries in the European market.



