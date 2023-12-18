2023 December 18 13:42

HAV Group to deliver onshore charging system to Scandlines

Scandlines has contracted HAV Group’s energy design and smart control systems business to deliver an onshore charging system to the ferry operator’s berth in Puttgarden, Germany, according to the company's release.

The Norwegian maritime system integrator, which specializes in sustainable energy design and smart control systems, will deliver the land-based charging system to the Puttgarden ferry berth and connect the equipment to the power grid. The company will also deliver additional equipment to the ferry.

Scandlines’ new zero direct emission ferry, Futura, currently under construction in Turkey, will operate the Puttgarden-Rødby route between Germany and Denmark. In April 2022, HAV Group’s energy design and smart control business signed a contract to deliver the shore power solution in Rødby on the Danish side of the route. Now, the group will also provide the charging solution for the German side of the ferry link.

HAV Group’s energy design and smart control business is already in the process of delivering propulsion, power, automation, and navigation systems to Scandlines’ zero direct emissions freight ferry. With the design and delivery of the ferry's charging solution on the German side of the link, as well as the Danish, the company is responsible for the complete energy design, from the power grid to the propeller.

The complete onshore charging station includes a 30MVA grid transformer, medium and low voltage transformers, and switchboards, in addition to control system and data collection system. Together these components ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operation of both the charging system and the vessel.



HAV Group’s energy design and smart control systems business will utilise its three Norwegian facilities in Bergen, Egersund, and Ålesund to design, assemble, and test the onshore power system.

HAV Group’s contract party is Norwegian Electric Systems AS. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.



HAV Group and its subsidiaries is an international provider of technology and services for maritime and marine industries. HAV Group has several decades of industry experience, in addition to special expertise in guiding the marine and maritime industries through the green shift and towards the goal of zero emissions. HAV Group ASA is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker code HAV.