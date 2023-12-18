2023 December 18 10:20

Singapore and Japan sign MoC to establish the Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Singapore (MOT) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan (MLIT) signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to establish the Singapore – Japan Green and Digital Shipping Corridor on 16 December 2023.

This MoC marks the first Green and Digital Shipping Corridor established between Singapore and Japan to develop standards and best practices supporting the decarbonisation, digitalisation and growth of the maritime industry.

Japan is one of Singapore’s top ten trading partners, and the trade volume between the two countries totalled S$65 billion in 2022.

Under the milestone collaboration, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore will work together with six Japanese ports – namely, the Port of Tokyo, Port of Yokohama and Port of Kawasaki supporting the Kanto Region, the Port of Osaka and the Port of Kobe supporting the Kansai Region and the Port of Nagoya supporting the Chubu Region.

These six Japanese ports are the key nodes for the major economic regions of Kanto, Kansai and Chubu. They handled a combined cargo total of about 57 million tonnes in 20201, representing a significant proportion of total cargo handled in Japan. They have also been respectively embarking on various initiatives under the MLIT’s overarching Carbon Neutral Port plan.

With the establishment of the Green and Digital Shipping Corridor, MPA and the Japanese port partners aim to embark on pilot projects and trials for alternative marine fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen. The two sides will also work together to develop the necessary bunkering infrastructure, standards and training. They will also encourage development and adoption of technologies to decarbonise port infrastructure.