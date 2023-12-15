2023 December 15 13:10

Hapag-Lloyd container ship catches fire after Red Sea missile attack

A fire has been reported on a container ship operated by Hapag-Lloyd after a missile attack in the Red Sea on Friday. The Liberian-flagged 14,993 TEU container ship Al Jasrah was hit by a projectile fired from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen on Friday, news agency AP reported, citing comments from a US defence official and a private intelligence firm.

The attack caused a container to fall off the side of the vessel, and a fire broke out on deck. No casualties have yet been reported from the incident. The boxship was hit by a projectile fired from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

Commercial shipping in the Red Sea has increasingly come under attack in recent weeks in a response to the worsening conflict in Gaza.