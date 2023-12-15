2023 December 15 11:24

Incat Crowther to design new passenger ferry for US Virgin Islands

Global digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther will partner with Gulf Craft LLC in Franklin, Louisiana to design and deliver a new USCG Subchapter-K approved, 104-foot (32-metre) passenger ferry for the government of the U.S Virgin Islands. Construction of the new ferry began in November 2023, according to the company's release.

The new ferry will service the busy tourist and commuter route between Red Hook on the island of St. Thomas, and Cruz Bay on the island of St. John. Currently, two other Incat Crowther-designed 28-metre vessels service this route.

The simple yet stylish new ferry will be designed with accessibility and an elevated customer experience in mind and will be capable of transporting up to 300 passengers at speeds of up to 28 knots. The vessel will also be fitted with the latest diesel engine emission control technologies in compliance with EPA Tier 4.

The air-conditioned main cabin provides seating for up to 202 passengers, including five dedicated wheelchair accessible spaces. Two ADA-compliant bathrooms and a fully enclosed luggage room are also provided on the main deck level, along with integrated side boarding ramps for a safe and efficient boarding experience.

The vessel’s upper deck will transport up to 100 passengers in spacious outdoor seating, while the vessel’s wheelhouse provides the captain with an excellent line of sight and 360-degree visibility. Wing helm stations are also provided for the captain to ensure safe docking of the vessel.