2023 December 11 16:02

Value Carbon partners with Evos to build future proof carbon storage tank

Value Carbon, a sister company of Value Maritime, and Evos, an independent liquid bulk storage provider, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI), for building two 2,000 m3 storage tanks for absorption liquids to accommodate Value Carbon’s growing CO2 recycling business, according to the company's release.

Value Carbon manages the whole carbon value chain from captured carbon to utilisation and/or storage with a focus on locations where the carbon is captured and the most energy-efficient way to utilise or store it at the lowest possible cost per tonne.

Currently, the Value Group utilises on-board ISO-containers, primarily on container feeder vessels. The captured carbon is then delivered to the horticulture industry/greenhouses in the Netherlands and extracted on site.

To facilitate further development, Value Carbon was looking for a central location, in the Port of Rotterdam, where it could receive, store, treat and redeliver carbon captured onboard of ships via the Filtree and Carbon Capture system.



Value Carbon found the opportunity in its partner company Evos. The Evos terminal in Rotterdam has an advantageous proximity to the Rotterdam Shortsea Terminal (RST) in the Eemhaven and deepsea terminals at the Maasvlakte. It is strategically positioned next to CO2 infrastructure, with ready access to essential steam and electricity supplies. The surrounding area hosts a cluster of experts specialising in CO2 processing, providing valuable support for the purification, liquefaction, and storage of CO2, all key to realising the growth of Value Carbon.

This collaboration capitalises on Evos' robust sustainable portfolio, harnessing the company’s adeptness in managing and processing products, particularly a novel product, with effectiveness and efficiency. The goal of this new partnership is to construct two storage tanks with an adjacent CO2 park for the purification, liquification, and storage of CO2, complete with the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the loading and discharging of trucks and barges to harness growth potential. The project is planned to be completed in the first half of 2026.



Value Carbon (VC) is fully focused on revolutionising shore-based carbon handling, re-use and storage services for shipping companies and factories.



Evos is a leading liquid energy and chemicals storage company. The terminals are located in the Netherlands (Amsterdam (2x), Rotterdam, Terneuzen), Belgium (Ghent), Germany (Hamburg), Malta and Spain (Algeciras).



