  The version for the print
  • 2023 December 8 18:00

    Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry launched in Turkey

    Turkish Cemre Shipyard has launched NB1091 Hinnøy, Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry, according to Offshore Energy. The launching ceremony took place at the shipyard in Yalova, on December 6, 2023.

    The zero-emission double-ended car and passenger ferry will operate on battery-electric power. It was ordered by Norwegian ferry company Torghatten Nord AS in April last year.

    A year ago, the Turkish shipyard held a keel-laying ceremony for the unit.

    Planned to operate on the Bognes – Lødingen route in the Northern part of Norway, Hinnøy will normally operate battery-electric with all power originating from the grid onshore through high-capacity automated charging connections. In case shore power is unavailable biodiesel generators will provide sufficient power for normal operation.

    NB1091 Hinnøy will have record one-hour transit time and speed among Norwegian electric-powered ferries.

    The 117-meter-long roll-on/roll-off passenger and vehicle ferry will have the capacity to carry 399 passengers and be built according to DNV class rules.

Другие новости по темам: CEMRE, ferry, electric  


