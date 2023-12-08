2023 December 8 08:25

Euronav orders 1 VLCC and 2 Suezmaxes

Euronav NV has lifted the option for one more VLCC at Qingdao Beihai (China) and ordered two Suezmaxes at Daehan Shipbuilding (South Korea), according to the company's release.

Euronav now has three VLCC’s on order at Qingqdao Beihai following the ordering of two VLCC’s earlier in the year. The purchase price of the third ship is identical to the previous two. The vessel is expected to be delivered in Q4 2026 and will be ready to be powered by a dual-fuel diesel-ammonia engine.

Furthermore, Euronav has concluded two newbuilding ice classed Suezmax orders at Daehan Shipbuilding. These two new ships have been long term time chartered to Valero. Delivery of these vessels is expected in April/May 2026 when each of the time charter contracts will begin.

Euronav NV is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav’s owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 41 VLCCs (with a further three under construction), 23 Suezmaxes (with a further five under construction) and 2 FSO vessels.