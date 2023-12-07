2023 December 7 14:22

Fluxys, OGE and Wintershall Dea sign a cooperation agreement for CO2 transport

The CEOs of Fluxys, OGE and Wintershall Dea have signed a cooperation agreement for CO2 transport. The three companies plan to build a cross-border pipeline to transport carbon dioxide with the objective to support the further decarbonisation of otherwise “hard to abate” industries in Germany.



Fluxys Belgium, Wintershall Dea and OGE, driven by a common vision on carbon capture, transport and storage (CCS) have decided to start collaborating on the transport of CO2 from highly industrialised Southern Germany to the Belgian CO2 export hubs currently under development. The emissions are planned to be exported for safe and permanent storage to reservoirs in the North Sea.

Fluxys and OGE will be responsible for the development of the necessary infrastructure to transport the CO2 by pipelines in Belgium and Germany, respectively, ensuring the interoperability of a cross-border system. Wintershall Dea is to be in charge of steering customer engagement in Southern Germany, to adequately design the network.

Fluxys CO₂ infrastructure and exit hubs in Belgium offer a reliable and open-access short distance solution to decarbonise Southern German as well as Belgian industries. The short distance to the border, coupled with volume aggregation from Germany and Belgium, has the potential to result in competitive CO2 transmission prices.



Fluxys Belgium is a Euronext listed subsidiary of infrastructure group Fluxys headquarted in Belgium. With 900 employees the company operates 4,000 kilometers of pipeline, a liquefied natural gas terminal totalling a yearly regasification capacity of 104 TWh and an underground storage facility.



Wintershall Dea is transforming from the leading European independent gas and oil company to become a leading European independent gas and carbon management company. Wintershall Dea was formed from the merger of Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, in 2019.

OGE is one of Europe's leading transmission system operators.