2023 November 30 15:14

Bollore Logistics launches “SEAalternative” for less carbon-intensive shipping

International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations aim to reduce by 70% Ocean freight CO2e emissions in 2050 compared to 2008. Bolloré Logistics launches SEAalternative, an offer to reduce carbon impact of ocean shipments thanks to the use of biofuel, one of the main levers to face this challenge, according to the company's release.

Previously available through two carriers, the SEAalternative solution is now available on any trade lanes and any carriers for one exceptional shipment or on a contractual basis. It can guarantee up to an 84% reduction in CO2e emissions compared to conventional shipping, with respect to the physical limit as per Smart Freight Center guidelines. SEAalternative utilises biofuel derived from used cooking oil, excluding palm oil.



This sustainable solution relies on an end-to-end seamless and verified process. Bolloré Logistics allocates the biofuel environmental attributes to client’s shipment depending on the need and provide quarterly declaration. Carbon savings are then detailed in client’s CO2e dashboard and audited annually by a third party.