2023 November 28 12:54

IMO Assembly opens

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim has opened the 33rd session of the IMO Assembly (A 33), which is meeting at IMO Headquarters in London from 27 November – 6 December 2023. The Secretary-General highlighted the Organization's achievements during the current biennium, including the adoption of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy, and emphasized the need to decarbonize and digitalize shipping in the years ahead.

The Assembly elected H.R.H. Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al-Saud, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saudi Arabia to the United Kingdom, as President. H.E. Ms. Saida Muna Tasneem, High Commissioner and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to IMO was elected as first Vice-President; and H.E. Mr. Juan Carlos Gamarra Skeels, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Peru to IMO was elected as second Vice-President.