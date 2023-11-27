2023 November 27 13:42

Scandlines launches zero emissions ferry

Scandlines’ new zero direct emissions freight ferry has been launched at the Cemre Shipyard in Turkey, according to the company's release.

The ferry will be name Futura and deployed on the Fehmarn Belt between Germany and Denmark (Puttgarden-Rødby) in 2024. It will have a 10MWh energy storage system, the world's largest lithium-ion battery bank to date, which has been supplied by Swiss manufacturer, Leclanché.

The 8.6 meter high ferry charger tower, developed by the German company, StemmannTechnik, is being prepared for installation at ferry berth 3 in Denmark’s Rødbyhavn. It is able to compensate for changes in water level or ferry movements. As the ferry approaches the berth, the charging station is activated, the tower gate opens automatically and the charging plate extends. Once the ferry has moored in the berth, the charging pantograph connects to the onboard unit within a maximum of 15 seconds and starts charging the batteries. After charging, the tower gate rolls down again to protect the components from external influences.

As the ferry will also be able to operate as a hybrid ferry, it also has three MTU gensets.