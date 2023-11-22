2023 November 22 15:25

A new passenger ferry delivered by Incat Crowther to CTM Deher in Guadeloupe

A new 36-metre custom built passenger ferry has been delivered to Guadeloupe-based operator CTM Deher by leading digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther. The new ferry, named Miss Outre-Mer, was designed using Incat Crowther's digital shipbuilding process, according to the company's release.

The digital shipbuilding process saw CTM Deher and Incat Crowther work closely together to deliver the complete digital ship design before physical construction began at PT Kim Seah Shipyard in Indonesia. In addition to the design aspects, Incat Crowther supported the operator with shipbuilder selection, commercial framework and due diligence, interior design and construction oversight of the project.

The new 316-seat passenger ferry has been designed to safely and efficiently service CTM Deher’s passenger and tourism routes in the French West Indies and is expected to begin operating in late 2023.

With a strong focus on elevating the customer experience, Miss Outre-Mer’s main and upper decks are connected by a large midship staircase. The main deck seats 221 passengers and provides space for four wheelchairs while featuring a kiosk, TV screens and Wi-Fi for entertainment, as well as six bathrooms. The upper deck can transport up to 143 passengers, including 48 people in exterior seats.

Capable of reaching speeds of up to 28 knots, Miss Outre-Mer is powered by twin MTU 12V4000 main engines and will have a service speed of 25 knots. Ever pushing to improve its service, CTM Deher has opted for Humphree HLS stabilisers to enhance comfort, which is of great importance to the customer experience on these routes.

Incat Crowther listened carefully to CTM Deher's specific needs in terms of its operations, and was able to translate these into a design that met the expectations of the company's customers. Antoine Deher from CTM Deher said Incat Crowther’s collaborative design process was an important aspect of the successful delivery of Miss Outre-Mer.



