2023 November 18 10:41

Gemadept orders first Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane for Vietnam

In Q3 2023, Vietnamese port operator and logistics company Gemadept Corporation ordered a Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbor Crane for the Nam Dinh Vu (NDV) Port in Haiphong, northeastern Vietnam, as they modernize their equipment and increase their handling capacity. The crane will be delivered in its main components, fully assembled on site and commissioned in Q1 2024.



Located at the most important commercial transport hub in the region, NDV is one of Gemadept’s major Port projects, so modernization and high capacity are both important investments in the future. Gemadept decided to replace their older Konecranes Gottwald Model 4 Mobile Harbor Crane with the first Generation 6 crane in Vietnam. An easily adaptable, high-performance solution, the crane will handle container and project cargo for the developing Haiphong area.



The order is for one Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbor Crane, with a working radius of up to 49 m and a maximum capacity of 125 t to serve container ships up to Panamax class. In comparison to the Model 4 crane, it has a higher tower cab for a wider view of vessel operations, stronger lifting capacity curves to improve handling rates, and a higher lifting capacity for heavy cargo handling. Its A7 classification ensures a long service life. The crane is powered by a modern diesel engine with optimized fuel consumption to minimize emissions. Training for on-site technicians is included in the order.



