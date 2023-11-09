  • Home
    Hapag-Lloyd decreases earnings in first nine months of 2023

    Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the first nine months of 2023 with a Group EBITDA of USD 4.5 billion (EUR 4.2 billion) and a Group EBIT of USD 3.0 billion (EUR 2.8 billion), according to the company's release. The Group profit stood at USD 3.4 billion (EUR 3.2 billion). These results are significantly below the prior-year level due to the severe change in market conditions. With the further expansion of its terminal business, the Hapag-Lloyd Group’s business activities have also been split for the first time into Liner Shipping and Terminal & Infrastructure segments.

    In the first nine months of 2023, the EBITDA in the Liner Shipping segment decreased to USD 4.5 billion (EUR 4.1 billion). The EBIT fell to USD 3.0 billion (EUR 2.7 billion). Revenues decreased to USD 15.2 billion (EUR 14.1 billion), primarily due to a lower average freight rate of 1,604 USD/TEU (9M 2022: 2,938 USD/TEU). This dropped even further in Q3 2023, to USD 1,312/TEU (Q3 2022: USD 3,106/TEU), and it was much lower in several trades compared to the same period of the prior year. In contrast, the transport volumes improved in the third quarter, rising by just under 5 percent, to 3,110 TTEU (Q3 2022: 2,975 TTEU). As a result, the combined volumes of 8,916 TTEU in the first nine months of the year were almost on a par with those of the prior-year period (9M 2022: 8,987 TTEU).

    Transport expenses experienced a year-on-year decrease of 11 percent, to USD 9.6 billion (EUR 8.9 billion), owing in particular to the ongoing normalisation of global supply chains as well as a lower average bunker consumption price of USD 611 per tonne (9M 2022: 755 USD/t).

    In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, an EBITDA of USD 38 million (EUR 35 million) and an EBIT of USD 29 million (EUR 27 million) were achieved in the first nine months of 2023. Since the new segment is still in the process of being formed, it does not reflect the results of a full nine-month period. It comprises Hapag-Lloyd’s stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa as well as other infrastructure participations.

    For the full year 2023, Hapag-Lloyd has made the forecast it published on 2 March more specific. EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 4.5 to 5.5 billion (EUR 4.1 to 5 billion) and EBIT to be in the range of USD 2.4 to 3.4 billion (EUR 2.2 to 3.1 billion). This forecast is subject to uncertainty given the many geopolitical conflicts, persistent inflationary pressures, and the continued high inventory levels of many customers.

    With a fleet of 264 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.0 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 13,500 employees and 400 offices in 135 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports across the world. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa. The roughly 2,600 employees assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment handle terminal-related activities and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations.

