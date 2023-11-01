2023 November 1 14:43

PALFINGER presents latest marine crane generation at Europort

PALFINGER, the world’s leading producer of innovative lifting solutions, is making waves with its latest product update – the redesigned PK 6.501 M foldable knuckle boom crane. Equipped with state-of-the art control systems, all PALFINGER MARINE foldable knuckle boom cranes are being upgraded to the most advanced manufacturing technology. The PK 6.501 M crane will be presented at Europort in Rotterdam from November 7 to 10, 2023.

PALFINGER took up the challenge of further improving performance by redesigning its PK series of foldable knuckle boom cranes. At this year’s Europort, the spotlight will be on the PK 6.501 M, the fourth and latest redesign in the new PK generation, which is making its grand debut.

The PK 6.501 M boasts several major enhancements, including improved outreach and optimized lifting geometry. Designed to operate reliably on crew transfer vessels (CTV), among others, as well as in various segments such as aquaculture, this innovative linkage system ensures a constant lifting moment regardless of the boom position - resulting in an increase in lifting capacity. With this technology, the crane can lift its maximum load in all positions, offering compact transport size, consistent lifting force and stable operating speed.



The crane is also equipped with the PALTRONIC 40, an IP67 rated control system that ensures safe operation even in rough seas and bad weather conditions. The compact design of the PAL40 system, with the controller seamlessly integrated into the operator terminal, not only saves space but also simplifies installation. In 2024 PALFINGER will roll out further updates to the PK generation cranes and PAL40 control system, including some highly anticipated features.



Europort 2023, held in Rotterdam, serves as a global maritime hub where cutting-edge technology and complex shipbuilding solutions come together.

PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world's leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions.