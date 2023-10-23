2023 October 23 10:41

Wartsila signs a strategic partnership agreement for Decarbonisation Modelling with Raízen

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a strategic partnership agreement for Decarbonisation Modelling with Raízen, a major Brazilian energy company. The agreement focuses on both newbuilding and existing operation upgrade plans. Its aim is to build and implement a fleet-wide decarbonisation plan with a particular interest in the future marine introduction of ethanol as a marine fuel, according to Wärtsilä.

Wärtsilä will support Raízen by performing technology testing with ethanol as a fuel in one of its Sustainable Fuels laboratory engines. In addition, the agreement includes joint efforts in deploying the identified Decarbonisation Solutions to involved ship designers and shipowners, as well as providing advice regarding regulations and compliance requirements for the use of cellulosic ethanol as fuel.

Initial studies by Raízen have determined that by replacing fossil fuels with ethanol on a standard route from Brazil to Europe, CO2 emissions can be reduced by up to 80 percent. Ethanol is considered a potentially viable solution to help decarbonise the sector, since it provides greater flexibility and optionality as the industry moves toward a combination of lower-emission fuel options.



