2023 October 19 14:59

Kalmar and GMP Le Havre continue partnership with another repeat order for hybrid straddle carriers

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply Générale de Manutention Portuaire (GMP) in Le Havre, France with a further 4 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The order with a value close to 5 million euros was booked in Cargotec's 2023 Q3 order intake with the units scheduled to be delivered by the end of Q4 2023, according to the company's release.

GMP has been using Kalmar straddle carriers since the early 1990s and has now ordered a total of 28 hybrid units since 2020. These eco-efficient machines are helping GMP to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations in line with its strategic goals, with the added benefit of significantly reducing noise pollution. In addition, the quay at GMP Le Havre is being expanded, creating a requirement for additional machines to serve their fleet of ship-to-shore cranes.

GMP is the leading French container port handling operator with 2 million TEUs handled per year. The company employs more than 1,200 people, including 1,000 dockers. GMP operates the largest ships in the world 24/7. GMP terminals are connected by rail & river offering multimodal transfer services. Terminals are also digitised with full 5G coverage.