2023 October 18 10:45

Norsepower to provide rotor sails for the third LNG-powered, wind-assisted LCO2 carrier for Northern Lights

Norsepower, the global leader in mechanical sails, will support Northern Lights, a joint venture between oil majors Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies, on its decarbonisation journey, according to Norsepower's release. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co.,Ltd (DSOC), this will be the third vessel ordered by Northern Lights that will be powered by wind propulsion technology.

The Northern Lights joint venture holds Norway’s inaugural CO₂ storage license on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, and it is a key component of the government’s Longship initiative and climate strategy.

The third Northern Lights 7,500m3 LCO2 carrier will be powered by an LNG dual-fuel engine, in addition to a Norsepower Rotor SailTM to reduce its CO2 footprint.

This milestone deal marks the collaboration of Norsepower with three industry giants: TotalEnergies, currently ranked as the 21st largest company in the world, Equinor, a Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company and Shell, a renowned global energy corporation.

As of today, 16 units of Norsepower’s product have been successfully installed on seven vessels – with an additional 14 units set to join the green revolution within the coming year.