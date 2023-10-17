2023 October 17 11:40

Sri Lanka-India passenger ferry services resume after 40 years

The passenger ferry service between India’s Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Jaffna, which experienced a nearly six-month delay for various reasons, finally commenced as the ‘Cheriyapani’ passenger ferry docked at Kankesanthurai port on a Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The ferry service between the two countries resumed after a 40-year hiatus, according to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority's release.

Sri Lanka’s Asha Agency Ltd is responsible for the operation and marketing of this ferry service.

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority has invested Rs.450 million in building a modern passenger terminal for the operation of these cruise services, equipped with immigration, customs, and health services.