2023 October 13 15:24

MITSUI E&S receives one of the largest order for 30 numbers of cargo handling cranes in Vietnam

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. has received an order from Port of Haiphong Joint Stock Company (CHP), a subsidiary of Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) for six Ship to Shore Gantry Crane and twenty-four Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes. CHP is currently constructing the container terminal in Lach Huyen area in Hai Phong City, which locate in northern part of Vietnam. The scale of procurement is one of the largest for both CHP and MITSUI E&S ever in Vietnam market.

The Mitsui-Paceco Portainer cranes to be delivered have a 65-meter outreach and be capable of handling large container vessels. This crane will be one of the largest cranes for CHP and in the Hai Phong area. Together with the environmentally friendly electrified Mitsui-Paceco Transtainer, it is expected to contribute to CHP's increased cargo handling capacity.

MITSUI E&S has a record to deliver Mitsui-Paceco Portainer and Mitsui-Paceco Transtainer to CHP in 2001 and 2007, respectively, as part of the Japanese government's Official Development Assistance (ODA). The customer trusted MITSUI E&S because of the high quality with low failure rates based on our past delivery records.



