2023 October 10 17:34

Hutchison Ports group’s BEST terminal receives 6 new hybrid cranes

This past weekend, 6 new hybrid cranes arrived at Hutchison Ports group’s BEST terminal, according to the company's release.

BEST terminal is primarily powered by electricity, which comes exclusively from certified renewable sources. The only equipment in the terminal still powered by fossil fuels are the Shuttle Carriers.

With the arrival of this new equipment, CO2 emissions will be reduced by up to 40% thanks to the use of a highly efficient regenerative energy system, contributing to a substantial improvement in the terminal’s energy efficiency. In this manner, BEST reaffirms its position as one of the most environmentally sustainable facilities in Europe.



The decarbonisation of Shuttle Carrier equipment is part of a wide range of initiatives by the Hutchison Ports Group in Barcelona to minimise its carbon footprint, such as the installation of solar panels, the electrification of the fleet of vehicles and the electrification of the quays, among others.

Among these initiatives is the commitment to promote green corridors between maritime and land transport, encouraging the use of rail and promoting the creation of inland terminals. Over the last decade, BEST has experienced a jump in rail traffic from 3% to 20%, reaching the ratios of the large ports of Northern Europe.



