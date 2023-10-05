2023 October 5 16:33

Carbon Clean and Samsung Engineering partners on marine carbon capture solutions

Carbon Clean, one of the global leaders in point source carbon capture solutions and Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd. (SECL), one of the world’s leading engineering, procurement, construction, and project management (EPC&PM) companies have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), to explore opportunities for Onboard Carbon Capture solutions (OCCS) projects.

Onboard carbon capture is expected to play a vital role in tackling emissions from shipping in the mid-term by enabling ships to capture the CO2 they emit while operating - plugging the gap while low-carbon fuels, such as green ammonia, methanol and hydrogen, and the associated onshore infrastructure, are developed and scaled up.

The JDA will focus on optimising Carbon Clean’s breakthrough modular carbon capture technology, CycloneCC, for use onboard ships.

With equipment that is ten times smaller than a conventional carbon capture unit and a 50% smaller footprint, CycloneCC is well suited to the marine environment where space is extremely limited.



There is growing pressure to decarbonise shipping, given the enhanced emissions targets set earlier this year by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). In the 80th Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80), the IMO has adopted a more aggressive GHG strategy, which includes a 20% reduction in emissions by 2030, a 70% reduction by 2040, and net-zero emissions by 2050. OCCS is a key solution to cut greenhouse gas emissions from ships by capturing carbon dioxide generated during vessel operations. Through this JDA, SECL and Carbon Clean will work together to expand their OCCS business.

SECL and Carbon Clean signed the JDA at an official signing ceremony on October 3rd at the 2023 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). The signing ceremony was attended by Hong NAMKoong, President and CEO, Cheonhong Park, EVP Head of Sustainable Solution Business Division and Wonsik Cho, VP Sustainable Technology Business Team from Samsung Engineering and Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO and Krishna Kumar Singhania, Chief Growth Officer from Carbon Clean.



Carbon Clean is one of the global leaders in carbon capture solutions for hard-to-abate industries including cement, steel, refineries and energy from waste. The company’s patented technology significantly reduces the costs of carbon capture when compared to conventional solutions.