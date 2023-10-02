2023 October 2 16:41

Australia’s first fully automated container terminal gets new automated STS cranes

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), Australia’s first fully automated container terminal and one of world’s most advanced port facilities, will soon be handling the largest boxships to arrive in Australia after the recent delivery of two new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, according to ICTSI's release.



VICT’s new automated cranes are the largest in Australia, with a lift height of 49 meters or 10 meters higher than the terminal’s five existing STS cranes. The 60-meter boom outreach enables the new cranes to operate 22 containers across on a vessel. The existing cranes, on the other hand, are capable of handling 19 containers across with their 50-meter boom outreach. The new cranes also offer better productivity with their lashing platforms mounted 15 meters high compared to the cranes that only allow pinning to be completed at the quay level.

VICT’s acquisition of the new cranes form part of the AUD235 million expansion project that will increase the terminal’s capacity to 1.25 million TEUs. The terminal has also acquired six additional automated stacking cranes as part of the expansion, which will be completed by the end of the year.

Victoria International Container Terminal is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), the world’s largest independent terminal operator.