2023 September 29 10:20

Kalmar to supply Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals with six hybrid straddle carriers

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals (RST) to supply six Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers, according to the company's release. The large order was booked in Cargotec's Q3 2023 order intake. The machines are scheduled to be delivered during Q2 of 2024.

RST is the largest short sea shipping hub in Europe, employing approximately 350 people and handling more than 50 vessels every week. The terminal has undergone significant expansion in recent years in line with increasing demand, and Kalmar has been a key partner in this growth.

The new hybrid straddle carriers are part of a fleet renewal programme aimed at improving the terminal’s environmental performance. The order also includes Kalmar Insight coverage for all six machines – a performance management tool that turns data into actionable, impactful insights.

Kalmar is one of the global leaders in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. Kalmar is part of Cargotec.