2023 September 28 12:13

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding signs a contract for the construction of eight methanol-powered 9,200 TEU containerships

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has signed a contract for the construction of eight methanol-powered 9,200 TEU containerships, according to Offshore Energy.

As disclosed, the deal, together with China Shipbuilding Industry Trading Co., was inked with a renowned European shipowner. The vessels are probably intended for French shipping giant CMA CGM. The firm has earlier booked twelve 15,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel powered large containerships at CSSC.



According to SWS, the boxships will have a total length of 299.9 meters, a width of 45.6 meters, a container capacity of 9,200TEU. They will be classed by classification society Bureau Veritas (BV).

The ships will use methanol as the main fuel, to reduce the emission of various pollutants from the fuel source and meet the third stage requirements of the Ship Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) introduced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

SWS also noted that the ships could effectively ensure that the carbon emission intensity index (CII) is met.

At the same time, the ship type is optimized from multiple dimensions such as aerodynamics, thermal energy management, energy distribution, ventilation flow field, and lashing bridge type.

In 2021, it successfully entered the 7,000TEU medium-sized container ship market and has received a total of 34 orders so far, ranking first in the world. The successful implementation of the construction project of eight 9,200TEU methanol dual-fuel medium-sized brings the company to the largest batch order of this ship type in the world so far.