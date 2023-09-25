2023 September 25 15:31

Ecospray's two Carbon Capture technologies successfully tested onboard

Ecospray, the Italian company specialized in integrated solutions for the sustainable conversion of maritime and land-based industries, announced in Athens, Greece, the ﬁnalization of its ﬁrst two Carbon Capture technologies for the maritime sector, according to the company's release.

They will be available on the market as of Q1 2024 and will enable the capture of up to 80% of the CO2 emitted during ship operation in speciﬁc conditions. Testing of the new technologies, in the laboratory phase, was carried out in collaboration with the University of Turin. In Athens, Ecospray brought together industry stakeholders to talk about decarbonization.

During the “Capture the future: evolution and technologies for decarbonization” seminar, the company presented the results of the testing phase, conducted during 2023, which led to the industrialization of the two Carbon Capture technologies. Ecospray's CO2 capture solutions Ecospray has developed a pilot plant with two innovative CO2 capture technologies by chemical absorption, speciﬁcally with amines or calcium hydroxide.

After the testing of both technologies in the Ecospray testing facility, the pilot plant was installed on a commercial ship for about 2 months to test the solutions under real conditions. The objectives of the testing phase were largely achieved with capture efﬁciencies of up to 80%. Thanks to the data collected, it was possible to optimize the design of the components and their selection, as well as improve the process, thus ensuring the sustainability of the project for both the company and the market. Speciﬁc designs have already been completed sizing plants to capture up to 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per single trip.

This technology is based on the chemical absorption of CO2 using an amine solution. The pilot plant conﬁrmed the feasibility of the process developed by Ecospray, which differs signiﬁcantly from the conventional process used for land applications. The new system is easy to apply in the marine sector and guarantees energy savings of at least 10-15%, compared with the conventional high-temperature regeneration process.

In this case, the CO2 reacts with lime milk. The carbon dioxide is then “converted” into calcium carbonate, a solid material. Very high levels (90-95%) of reagent conversion were achieved in the testing phase of the technology, which conﬁrms a very advanced process optimisation.

A third technology soon Ecospray is also developing a third technology involving CO2 capture with molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs). This solution is at the heart of the CapLab, the joint laboratory of Ecospray and University of Genoa. The industrialization phase for this technology should start in 2025.

From research to development, Ecospray specializes in the creation of integrated solutions for the sustainable conversion of marine and land-based industries, as well as for the reduction of dependence on fossil fuels. Founded in 2005, Ecospray, market leader in the exhaust gas cleaning systems for marine diesel engines (EGCS), has been part of the Carnival Group since 2013. The company operates globally, offering diverse technologies which range from air and gas cleaning and treatment systems (DeNOx, DeSOx, ﬁltration, gas cooling and fogging) to the creation of biofuels and the generation of clean energy (biogas upgrading, CH4 and CO2 liquefaction, fuel cells).