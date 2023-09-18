2023 September 18 17:15

IMO submits the 2023 IMO Strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships to the First Global Stocktake

Following a request from the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), IMO has submitted the 2023 IMO Strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships to the First Global Stocktake (GST), according to IMO's release.

The Global Stocktake was established under the Paris Agreement to enable countries and other stakeholders to review progress made towards meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

IMO will participate in the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference COP 28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in November/December 2023.