2023 September 14 14:43

IMO’s maritime security programme receives funding contribution of £700,000 from the United Kingdom

IMO’s work to improve security standards at international ports has been given a lift courtesy of a £700,000 funding contribution from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The funding will be targeted at port security activities across North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle-East and the Asia-Pacific region to enhance the implementation of SOLAS Chapter XI-2 and the ISPS Code which provides the framework for a global security regime for international shipping and ports. The safety and security of the maritime trade routes which run through these regions is vital as they are pivotal to the economic prosperity of the Global South.

The financial donation has been made through IMO's International Maritime Security Trust Fund (IMST). It follows a previous contribution from the United Kingdom in 2014 for maritime security work.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim was presented with the funding contribution on 13 September at IMO Headquarters by John Connell, Deputy Director, Maritime Security Operations at the United Kingdom’s Department for Transport.