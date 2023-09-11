2023 September 11 16:41

DNV wins contract to certify new Polish offshore wind farms

Independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV has been awarded a contract by the Equinor and Polenergia S.A. owned joint ventures, MFW Bałtyk II sp. z o.o. and MFW Bałtyk III sp. z o.o for the certification of the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms. The projects, located in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, are set to contribute significantly to Poland's renewable energy goals.



With a planned installed capacity of 720 MW each, Baltyk II and Baltyk III will collectively generate 1440 MW of clean energy, enough to power more than 2 million Polish households. The electricity produced will be exported to the Polish transmission grid, operated by the Polish TSO Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne S.A. To ensure efficient operations, each wind farm will have its own offshore substation.

DNV’s scope of work includes the delivery of certificates for the windfarms related to design, fabrication/installation/commissioning and operation in accordance with relevant laws, regulations and codes. The following assets are defined as relevant for certification: wind turbine generators (WTG), offshore substation platform, inter-array cables and offshore export cables.



The development of offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea is a crucial step towards Poland's transition to a greener and more sustainable energy future. These projects will not only contribute to reducing carbon emissions but have potential to create new job opportunities and drive economic growth in the region.



